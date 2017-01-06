3 Wild Eggs brunch restaurants opening in Cincinnati by spring 2017

CINCINNATI -- The first of trio of new brunch spots will begin providing even more dining options for the Tri-State when it opens its doors on Jan. 9.

Wild Eggs is a contemporary breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant based in Louisville, Kentucky. The first Cincinnati-area location will open Monday by the Kroger at Oakley Station at 3240 Vandercar Way. Wild Eggs will also open restaurants in Kenwood and the Queen City Tower in downtown Cincinnati in spring 2017.

Each location will employ about 40 people, half of whom will be full-time employees.

Wild Eggs offers custom-blended coffee made exclusively for the restaurant, as well as an espresso bar. Bloody Marys and mimosas made with in-house fresh squeezed orange juice are among the drinks served at the cocktail bar.

Wild Eggs is open daily for breakfast and lunch from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

For more information visit the Wild Eggs website here.