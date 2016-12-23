Local man dresses as elephant to raise money for Alzheimer's Disease

CINCINNATI -- You might see a pink elephant ice skating on Fountain Square today, but it’s no prank.

Actually, Aaron Stapleton and his elephant costume are all business.

Stapleton has been traveling to different locations in the Cincinnati area to collect donations in an effort to help the Cincinnati Tri-State Walk to end Alzheimer’s raise $1 million.

So far, Stapleton has visited the Kenwood Towne Centre, Rock Bottom Brewery and even the ice rink on Fountain Square.

In a Facebook video Thursday, Stapleton said they are only $20,000 short of their $1 million goal, and judging by this photo he posted Friday on Fountain Square, he is still out and about collecting donations.

If you miss Stapleton in person, you can donate here.