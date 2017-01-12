Hamilton County Board of Elections moving to Norwood

CINCINNATI -- The Hamilton County Board of Elections will close the doors of its Downtown location for good Thursday afternoon and reopen to the public at its new Norwood facility on Jan. 17.

“This new facility will be much more accessible to the citizens of Hamilton County,” stated Director Sherry L. Poland, in a news release. "It is centrally located in the City of Norwood, just off the Norwood Lateral and one mile from Interstate 71. There are over 60 surface level free parking spots for the general public and a free public parking garage is located directly across the street. The location is serviced directly by three Metro Bus routes, which provides both cross-county north/south and east/west access from the Downtown area. The new facility is housed in one level and is completely ADA Compliant."

The Board of Elections location at 824 Broadway closes at 4 p.m. Thursday. It will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday at 4700 Smith Road in Norwood.

"Consolidating our two facilities into one will provide a much more efficient operation," added Deputy Director Sally J. Krisel. "The additional space will allow the board to more than double its capacity for processing early in-person voters and a secure 24-hour drop box will allow citizens to deposit documents without leaving the convenience of their car."



Board of Elections phone numbers and email addresses will remain the same. The general number is (513) 632-7000. Find more information about the Board of Elections on its website at VoteHamiltonCounty.org.