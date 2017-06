CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati police say a missing Tennessee woman was last seen at a Clifton hotel.

Elizabeth Decker, 35, was last seen May 22 when she was dropped off at the Rest Inn Motel on Central Parkway in Clifton.

Decker's last known address is in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee; she has depression and bipolar disorder. She is listed as a critical missing person.

Decker is a 5-foot-3 woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Decker or have any information on her whereabouts, call Det. Regina Williams at 513-263-8333.