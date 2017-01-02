Cincinnati Magazine fundraising challenge collects $250,000 for local charities

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Magazine’s inaugural Cincinnati Gives Challenge tallied up nearly $250,000 in donations for local non-profits when it ended on Dec. 27. More than 100 local charities participated in the 30-day fundraising challenge, fiercely competing for $30,000 in cash prizes from the magazine.

The participating charities raised a total of $249,916, exceeding expectations even from the challenge's creator.

“I keep pinching myself,” said Ivy Bayer, publisher of Cincinnati Magazine, in a news release. “When I had the idea for this challenge a few months ago, I couldn’t fathom it would make such a momentous, philanthropic impact in such a short amount of time. The generosity of Cincinnati donors is incredible, and I am so pleased with the response from our remarkable community.”

The grand prize winner of the challenge is A Child’s Hope International, which will receive a cash prize donation of $15,000 from the magazine on top of the $58,801 they raised. The $6,000 second place prize goes to Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services, on top of the $40,666 they raised. Third place is ArtWorks, which will receive $3,000 from the magazine in addition to the $23,728 they raised. Additional cash prizes were awarded throughout the challenge through weekly bonus competitions.

All of the funds raised through the challenge will be funneled directly to the charities.

“I am so humbled by the generosity of our donors,” said Larry Bergeron, executive director of A Child's Hope International. “Our goal in accepting the challenge was twofold: to raise funds for the orphans and vulnerable children we serve locally and around the world and to raise awareness of our cause. We cannot thank Cincinnati Magazine enough for providing us with this opportunity. Indeed, winning the Cincinnati Gives Challenge is a wonderful way to end 2016.”

Cincinnati Magazine’s Cincinnati Gives Challenge is the first of its kind in the city. Inspired by the magazine’s upcoming 50th anniversary, it was designed to leverage the power of community to make a powerful, meaningful and lasting impact.

Through this challenge and the complimentary Guide to Giving, Cincinnati Magazine aims to directly connect individuals with local charities that align with their interests and values in an exciting and rewarding way. The magazine’s comprehensive guide to philanthropy will be produced annually and may be viewed here.

“It’s been my honor to work alongside more than 100 local, charitable organizations through this challenge,” said Bayer. “I’m thrilled that together we have made such a positive impact in our city. Cincinnati Magazine will absolutely host the Cincinnati Gives Challenge again next year. Stay tuned!”

The Cincinnati Gives Challenge was presented by The Greater Cincinnati Foundation, with support from Jeff Ruby’s Culinary Entertainment. The online competition was facilitated by CrowdRise, the largest crowdfunding platform for good.

View the participating charities and the results of the challenge at the website here.