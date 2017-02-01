Cincinnati Fire Chief Richard Braun is retiring in April

CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Fire Chief Richard Braun is retiring in good standing after six years on the job, City Manager Harry Black said Wednesday.

Black praised Braun in a letter informing city leaders that the chief has decided to retire April 8.

"Chief Braun has earned a high degree of respect from those inside and outside the CFD," Black said. "It has been my pleasure to work with a true professional who cares deeply about those he serves."

Braun said he came to the "hard decision" to retire after "weighing all of the factors with my family and much prayer." Braun served in the Columbus Fire Division for 36 years before coming here to lead the department in 2011.

Black said the city will conduct a nationwide search for a new chief and he will establish a committee to review applications. He said he will appoint an interim chief before Braun leaves.

Black said Braun had "many accomplishments" here including working to end firehouse brownouts and instilling a culture of respect and pride with the CFD. He said Braun exhibited "strong leadership in honoring fallen firefighter Daryl Gordon by moving forward with precision and speed the various line of duty reports and recommendations."

Braun said the department "initiated several major improvements" under his watch. "Those improvements increased the service provided to the citizens of Cincinnati in a cost efficient manner," he said.

"Cincinnati truly became our home," Braun said. "We have made many good friends and memories that will last a lifetime."

