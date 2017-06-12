Award-winning Cincinnati-based movie to premiere next month

CINCINNATI -- A movie shot right here in Cincinnati will premiere on the big screen next month.

"A Touch of Stardust" is a faith-based movie about a heartbroken romantic who has received a second chance to marry the woman of his dreams.

The movie, which features a predominately African-American cast, was filmed and produced on location in Cincinnati and is a family-friendly movie, according to the people behind the film.

"We don't see a lot of films about love, especially with an African-American cast," lead actor Yosiah Johnson said. "It's not a film about me getting shot or a crime film, this is about a guy in love and wanting love."

For movie producer Rob Rickenbaugh, it was important to film in different locations within Cincinnati such as St. Bernard, Milford, and parts of Avondale.

"I see a lot of productions that come to Cincinnati and pretend it’s New York or another city," Rickenbaugh said. "I think we have great neighborhoods, and I wanted the opportunity to shoot a movie in the neighborhoods that I live in or grew up in."

The movie, which is to premiere in July, has already won two awards for best screenplay from the Christian Film Festival in Norfolk, Virginia, in January and at the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando, Florida, in May.

You can find more info on the movie and its premiere online.