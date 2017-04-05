Missing Avondale woman found safe

WCPO Staff
4:57 AM, Apr 5, 2017
Fifty-seven-year-old Rhonda Riddell is considered critically missing.

Cincinnati Police Department
CINCINNATI -- An Avondale woman has been found safe after she was reported missing.

Rhonda Riddell, 57, had last been seen at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at her residence on Harvey Avenue.

She was found "in good condition" Wednesday morning, Cincinnati police tweeted.

