Missing Avondale woman found safe

Fifty-seven-year-old Rhonda Riddell is considered critically missing.
CINCINNATI -- An Avondale woman has been found safe after she was reported missing.
Rhonda Riddell, 57, had last been seen at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at her residence on Harvey Avenue.
She was found "in good condition" Wednesday morning, Cincinnati police tweeted.
Critical Missing Rhonda Riddell from Harvey Ave has been found in good condition this morning. Thanks to all who aided in finding her.