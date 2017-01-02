ANDERSON TWP., OHIO – They aren't twins, but newborns Maddie May Radcliff and Lylee Marie Lynn will always share a special connection.

The two girls were born in the same hospital at the same time on New Year's Day 2017.

"I just couldn't stop crying," said Amanda Rogers of Columbia Tusculum.

Rogers became a first-time mom when Maddie May came into the world at 12:33 a.m. at Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital.

"That is the worst feeling ever, but it's definitely worth it," Rogers said as she cuddled her daughter.

"You don't even notice it afterward, especially when they set her up on your chest you're like, 'Nope, that's it - best feeling in the world.'"

Under the same roof, but in a different room, Sarah Hamilton gave birth to her second child, Lylee Marie.

We were there when moms and baby girls got to meet. They were seriously smitten.

"I wanted to bring her down and meet you guys," said Rogers.

"You've got a little girl, too? Aw!"

The moms have another connection.

"My brother Brandon is dating her cousin," Rogers said.

Lylee Marie was 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 19.5 inches long. Maddie May was 5 pounds, 5.8 ounces and 19 inches.

We want to congratulate Brian and Brooke Carlisi. Their daughter was the first New Year baby in our area at 12:09 a.m. at Christ Hospital.

