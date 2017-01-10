PD: Anderson High School closes Tuesday after 3 threats

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Deputies said two bomb threats and one general threat prompted Anderson High School to close Tuesday morning.
Hamilton County deputies are working to determine the origin of the threats, Lt. Matt Guy said.
"They were general, there were multiple messages, all a little bit different," Guy said. "(The threats) weren't specific to students or staff, they were just general threats to the people that would occupy the building.
New Info: 3 threats against Anderson HS, 2 bomb threats and 1 general threat. Not releasing whether it was email, text or social media @WCPOpic.twitter.com/Aqe4ZiWWAy