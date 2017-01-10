PD: Anderson High School closes Tuesday after 3 threats

Ally Kraemer
8:45 AM, Jan 10, 2017
School received a bomb threat early Tuesday morning.

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Deputies said two bomb threats and one general threat prompted Anderson High School to close Tuesday morning.

Hamilton County deputies are working to determine the origin of the threats, Lt. Matt Guy said.

"They were general, there were multiple messages, all a little bit different," Guy said. "(The threats) weren't specific to students or staff, they were just general threats to the people that would occupy the building.

K9 units swept the building after 7 a.m.

Anderson High School was originally on a 2-hour delay. A call went out to parents around 8:35 a.m. informing that classes were canceled Tuesday at Anderson High only.

