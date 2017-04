MILFORD, Ohio -- Students were evacuated Monday from Milford Junior High School because of a fire on the roof.

Fire crews were called to the school on Wolfpen Pleasant Hill Road shortly before 2 p.m.

Milford High School Principal Josh Kauffman tweeted students were safe. There may be a delay leaving for students parked at the junior high school lot, he said.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the fire.

