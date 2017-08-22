2 dead, 1 missing in Bethel house fire

Ally Kraemer
5:14 AM, Aug 22, 2017
59 mins ago

Two people have died and a woman is missing after a house fire broke out at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at 419 N. Charity St., fire officials said. Firefighters said the victims are a woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s, who were found in a back hallway of the home. First responders said they had unsuccessfully made three searches through the house for the female victim's daughter, a woman in her 50s, which they said might mean that she was not home at the time of the fire. A Mount Orab firefighter was taken to Mercy Anderson Hospital with chest pains.

A house fire in Bethel killed two people early Tuesday morning.

Adam Schrand | WCPO
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BETHEL, Ohio -- Two people have died and a woman is missing after a house fire broke out at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at 419 N. Charity St., Bethel-Tate Fire Chief Rick Stowell said.

Stowell said the victims are a woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s, who were found in a back hallway of the home. He added they unsuccessfully made three searches through the house for the female victim's daughter, a woman in her 50s, which they said might mean that she was not home at the time of the fire.

A Mount Orab firefighter was taken to Mercy Anderson Hospital with chest pains, but he is expected to be OK.

Watch Reporter Ally Kraemer talk with Stowell in the video player below.

 

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top