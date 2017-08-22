2 dead, 1 missing in Bethel house fire

BETHEL, Ohio -- Two people have died and a woman is missing after a house fire broke out at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at 419 N. Charity St., Bethel-Tate Fire Chief Rick Stowell said.

Stowell said the victims are a woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s, who were found in a back hallway of the home. He added they unsuccessfully made three searches through the house for the female victim's daughter, a woman in her 50s, which they said might mean that she was not home at the time of the fire.

A Mount Orab firefighter was taken to Mercy Anderson Hospital with chest pains, but he is expected to be OK.

