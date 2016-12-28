Tina Moore, founder and owner of Blue Marble Bookstore, dies

FORT THOMAS, Ky. -- Tina Moore, co-founder and co-owner of a Northern Kentucky bookstore, died Wednesday.

Moore co-founded Blue Marble Children’s Bookstore in Fort Thomas, Kentucky with her husband, Peter Moore, in 1979.

Moore served on the Board of Directors of the Association of Children's Booksellers. She received the Silver Gertie Award in 1989, and she was named one of the Women of the Year in Northern Kentucky in 1995.

Blue Marble will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the Moore family has requested that memorial donations be made to literacy organizations such as the OKI Children's Literature Conference or your local library.

In a statement from the store, they said to check Blue Marble’s Facebook page for updates on funeral arrangements.