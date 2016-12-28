Tina Moore, founder and owner of Blue Marble Bookstore, dies

FORT THOMAS, Ky. -- Tina Moore, co-founder and co-owner of a Northern Kentucky bookstore, died Wednesday.
Moore co-founded Blue Marble Children’s Bookstore in Fort Thomas, Kentucky with her husband, Peter Moore, in 1979.
Moore served on the Board of Directors of the Association of Children's Booksellers. She received the Silver Gertie Award in 1989, and she was named one of the Women of the Year in Northern Kentucky in 1995.
With over 35 years of business under its belt, I’d suspect the Northern Kentucky gem has welcomed thousands of kids through its royal blue doors.
I was one of those kids not too long ago.
I picked up reading at a pretty young age, and my dad used to take my sister and I to Blue Marble fairly often. It was my favorite place growing up.
Although I haven’t been to the bookstore in years, I have vivid memories of Mrs. Moore letting me pursue boxes of books before they even hit the shelves. I couldn’t have been more than 5 years old -- but I loved to read -- and I loved Blue Marble Bookstore. Even now when I drive past, the storefront and blue window panes still feel like a small piece of home.
My deepest condolences to the Moore and Blue Marble Bookstore family. Like myself, I’m sure there are a lot of people who will never forget Mrs. Moore and her love for literature and the community.