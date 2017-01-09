PD: Butler Co. couple faces animal cruelty charges for dog found in ‘deplorable condition'

MONROE, Ohio -- A Lemon Township couple face charges of animal cruelty after their dog was found in “deplorable condition,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Rosemary Verge, 63, and David Verge, 68, both face charges of animal cruelty with the possibility of additional charges after Rosemary Verge called the Monroe Family Pet Clinic and asked them to euthanize her dog, police said. Joseph’s Legacy Rescue, the organization that was called to transport the dog, contacted authorities when they saw the condition of the animal, according to supervisor Kurt Merbs.

“They called us to investigate what led to this dog’s poor condition, which was so bad they could not retrieve a temperature due to the organs shutting down,” Merbs said in a news release. “Unfortunately, the dog did not survive the night at the hospital.”

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said he understands the couple was not in the best health themselves, but that's no excuse for the condition of the dog.

“If they could use a phone, they certainly could have gotten help for this dog,” Jones said in a release. “There is never a reason to be cruel or neglectful to a defenseless animal.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Dog Warden removed a second dog from the couple’s home that also had serious health issues, police said.

The case is under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.