Police arrest three suspects in linked Middletown homicides

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- After an "extensive investigation," police Thursday arrested three suspects in two connected homicides, including one in which the victim’s body was found inside her burning home.

Doug Best, 28, stands charged with two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated arson and kidnapping for participating in Nov. 4 murder of Joe Romano and the Nov. 5 murder of Tiffany Hoskins, according to a news release from the Middletown Police Department.

“We are hoping this brings some closure and relief to the families of this victims,” the release reads. “Our thoughts go out to them, and we will continue to work hard to bring justice for these horrible crimes against our community."

Romano was discovered dead in his home after being shot several times, police said. Authorities found Hoskins’ body inside her burning home; according to family members, police said Hoskins had been dead before the fire started.

Detectives also charged Derrick Brown, 22, and Charles Ray Graham, 27, on two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated arson and kidnapping.

All three men were held Thursday night in the Middletown Municipal Jail. According to a news release, police expected to file more charges against the trio in coming days.