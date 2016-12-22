MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- Middletown’s fire chief has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation into his OVI charge, city leaders told the Journal-News.

Chief Paul Lolli was stopped by the State Highway Patrol on Dec. 16 and charged with OVI and speeding, according to Les Landen, the city’s law director. He said the city is investigating the allegations, and hopes to complete its internal investigation before the end of the year.

Landen said Lolli has cooperated during the investigation. He’s being represented by attorney Paris Ellis.

Lolli, 55, who was hired as fire chief last year, is scheduled to have his pretrial hearing in Middletown Municipal Court on Jan. 24. Landen said an outside prosecutor will be hired to handle the case.

Lolli has no prior disciplinary issues in his personnel file, according to Landen.

Lolli’s salary last year was $107,973, according to city records.