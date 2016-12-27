Friends: Middletown man accused of shooting wife was ‘ticking bomb'

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- Middletown police detectives said friends called a man charged with shooting his wife “a ticking bomb” because of his domestic violence history, WCPO news partner the Journal-News reported.

Gregory Orona Jr., 35, is accused of shooting and killing his wife -- Cassie Sanders-Orona, 42 -- on Dec. 17 in their Middletown home, hours after the couple celebrated his birthday, police said.

In court Tuesday, Orona’s case was bound over to the Butler County Grand Jury. He is charged with murder and faces 18 years to life in prison if convicted.

Bond has been set at $500,000 for Orona.

MORE: Middletown man charged in shooting death of wife curses at judge

The relatives of Cassie Sanders-Orona told the Journal-News they would attend her visitation Tuesday after Orona’s court appearance.