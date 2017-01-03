Effort to rebuild Rabbit Hash General Store gets $25,000 from Duke Energy

Fire destroyed 185-year-old landmark

WCPO Staff
5:54 PM, Feb 19, 2016
5 mins ago

Crews were working to fight the fire.

WCPO

A fire destroyed the iconic Rabbit Hash General Store Saturday night.

WCPO

The Rabbit Hash General Store was being cleaned up and cleared out after a fire damaged the 180-year-old icon.

WCPO

Store that opened in 1831 was town treasure.

WCPO

Fire destroyed 185-year-old landmark.

WCPO

After it was engulfed in flames late Friday night, investigators are trying to figure out what caused a massive fire at the Rabbit Hash General Store.

WCPO

Even though the Rabbit Hash General Store burned, a weekly jam session held there won't go quietly.

WCPO
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RABBIT HASH, Ky. – Community efforts to rebuild the Rabbit Hash General Store got a $25,000 boost from Duke Energy on Friday.

"We have our East Bend Generating Station right down the street from the store, and it’s a place that many of our employees volunteer on improvement projects each year," Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen told WCPO.

"The store is near and dear to our company, and especially our East Bend employees, who think of it as family."

The Rabbit Hash General Store in 2012 (Submitted by Bill Baker)

After a fire destroyed the 185-year-old landmark a week ago, the Rabbit Hash Historical Society immediately started making plans to rebuild it on the same site. A GoFundMe page raised more than $51,000 in pledges in a week, with a goal of $250,000.

Duke's donation raised the total to more than $76,000. Don Clare, president of the Historical Society, says insurance will cover $60,000 of the rebuild. The floor and supports were relatively untouched – an important factor in keeping the General Store's historic designation.

Volunteers have been hard at work clearing debris and salvaging what items they can. They have been moving those to the barn across town. Terrie Markesbery, who ran the General Store, has opened a temporary store in the barn, and a weekly jam session typically held at the old General Store moved there Friday night.

"It's the first time it's looked like a store," bassist Mike Fletcher said Friday. "When I came in, it looked like a store, and it's getting more by the hour."

"This is the first Friday night since the fire, and you are not going to keep this town down," fiddler Carey Sabin said.

Markesbery is posting updates on their progress on the GoFundMe page.

The fire was ruled accidental.

PHOTO GALLERY FROM THE FIRE

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video