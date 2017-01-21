CINCINNATI -- Seven Hills School students recently had a chance to swim with the sharks.

OK, not literally. The budding entrepreneurs at Ohio’s largest private, non-denominational school got a chance to pitch their ideas for hypothetical startups to a panel of local business executives in a format based on the television show “Shark Tank."

A group of 12 Seven Hills juniors and seniors formed four teams to create apps, which were then presented to judges, parents, faculty and peers.

“It’s really important to have this kind of hands-on experience where you can hear from professionals about how a product will work. We need this kind of real world information,” said student Jeremiah Weaver, who was in the winning team.

Students give one of the presentations. (Sonia Chopra | WCPO contributor)

Nick Francis, Seven Hills’ director of experiential learning, and Mike Collette, founder and CEO of Patient Point and executive-in-residence at CincyTech organized the two-hour event that served as the culmination of an entrepreneurship seminar.

Collette and Francis, who taught the seminar, instructed the students to develop a business plan, turn it into a viable business proposal and then pitch the ideas to local business leaders.

