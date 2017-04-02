CINCINNATI -- Who is ready to celebrate Reds Opening Day?

Here is a handy guide to the bigger parties, bars and community events in honor of Cincinnati's unofficial holiday. We'll add new events as they are announced.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

Opening Day Weekend Art Show

Details: Christian Moerlein Brewing Co. will host its fourth annual Opening Day weekend art show on Saturday. The show, which benefits the Reid Rizzo Foundation, features the baseball art of Chris Felix. There also will be live music, beer, food, special guests and memorabilia on display.

When: 5 p.m.-midnight April 1

Where: 1621 Moore St., Over-the-Rhine

Information: http://bit.ly/2mQqSql

199C: Scandals, Superstitions and Screwballs

Details: Design firm BLDG will host its annual Reds Opening Day art exhibit and block party Saturday in Covington. This year’s show will highlight “the maddening, momentous and memorable that surrounds baseball and all its glory.” Food and games also will take center stage at the event.

When: 6-10 p.m. April 1

Where: 30 W. Pike St., Covington

Information: http://bit.ly/2nZWCq4

Rally on the Square

Details: Enjoy MadTree beer, music and the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade on Fountain Square while cheering on the hometown team. Reds-centric festivities begin at 10 a.m. Monday with live music and more. The rally benefits local nonprofit Give Back Cincinnati.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 3

Where: Fountain Square, Fifth and Vine streets, Downtown

Information: http://bit.ly/2nPnxEO

Celebrate Opening Day at Washington Park

Details: Join fellow baseball fans at Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. There will be live music, beverages for sale and games. Watch the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade as it passes by the park on Race Street. The 2nd Wind Band will perform from 11 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3:30 p.m. The game will be shown on TVs located at the Washington Park Deck.

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 3

Where: 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Information: http://bit.ly/2mCciQe

Reds Community Fund Charity Block Party

Details: The block party kicks off at 11 a.m. April 3 on Joe Nuxhall Way and Freedom Way right outside of Great American Ball Park. The party will benefit the P&G Cincinnati MLB Urban Youth Academy and include live music, beer trucks and tents from Anheuser-Busch, LaRosa’s pizza, the Queen City Sausage grill cart and Ole Smoky Tennessee Moonshine.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 3

Where: Joe Nuxhall Way and Freedom Way

Information: http://atmlb.com/2no5ENQ

Reds Opening Day Community Cookout

Details: Celebrate Opening Day with this free event hosted by Movement Church at the Newport Primary School. There will be free hot dogs and popcorn while the game plays on a projector screen.

When: 4-7 p.m. April 3

Where: 1102 York St., Newport

Information: http://bit.ly/2nPeG6a

NEW PLACES TO PARTY

Celebrate Opening Day at MadTree 2.0

Details: MadTree is opening its new Oakley digs on Monday just for Reds Opening Day. DJ Mowgli will spin music from noon-4 p.m. The brewery also will provide a free shuttle bus to and from Fountain Square from noon to 4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

When: 10 a.m.-midnight April 3

Where: 3301 Madison Road, Oakley

Information: http://bit.ly/2o7lqQ9

Q102 Opening Day Party at Queen City Radio

Details: Q102’s deejays and Q Crew will be taking pictures and greeting people along the Findlay Market Parade route. As the parade wraps up, the crew will gather at Queen City Radio to watch the Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies. Queen City Radio will offer the following drink specials: $2 Miller Highlife, Pabst Blue Ribbon and Hudepohl cans and Jello shots. Mazunte, Eli’s BBQ and Hen of the Woods chips will also have a “walking tacos” food stand. And, of course, the Queen City Whip food truck will be there as well.

When: Beginning at noon April 3

Where: 222 W. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine

Information: http://bit.ly/2nnoUtZ

Opening Day at Jekyll

Details: Watch the Findlay Market Parade and celebrate Reds Opening Day at Jekyll’ patio on Fountain Square. Festivities include five DJs spinning music, games, red beer and jekyll juice specials, giveaways and door prizes.

When: Beginning at 10 a.m. April 3

Where: 28 Fountain Square, Downtown

Information: http://bit.ly/2nnmUln

Opening Day at The Stretch

Details: The Stretch’s resident DJ will start spinning records at noon Monday and play all day. Drink specials will include Rose’s Way and Cincy Street Tea cocktails, plus local craft beers on tap and in cans.

When: Beginning at 10 a.m. April 3

Where: 191 E. Freedom Way, Downtown

Information: http://bit.ly/2nYtqm4

Opening Day Giveaway at Streetside Brewing

Details: Streetside Brewing will raffle off two tickets for the Reds' Opening Day game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Each beer bought at the brewery on Opening Day will count as an entry to win. Streetside will announce the winner, who must be present, at 3 p.m. Monday.

When: Beginning at 8 a.m. April 3

Where: 4003 Eastern Ave., Columbia Tusculum

Information: http://bit.ly/2nPo1en

Opening Day at Darkness Brewing

Details: Watch the game, eat food from Street Chef Brigade, enjoy craft beer and test your Reds trivia knowledge during Darkness Brewing’s Opening Day party. There will be trivia prizes and other giveaways throughout the day.

When: Beginning at 1 p.m. April 3

Where: 224 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue

Information: http://bit.ly/2nPhxvN

Opening Day Street Party at Roebling Point

Details: Join Smoke Justis and other Covington restaurants at Roebling Point for an Opening Day street party Monday. The Derek Alan Band will perform before the Opening Day game at 4:10 p.m. Following the concert there will be a DJ on the streets and live ESPN radio inside Smoke Justis. Coors Light and food will be available throughout the day.

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 3

Where: 302 Court St., Covington

Information: http://bit.ly/2nZjlFs

Opening Day at Press on Monmouth

Details: Start your Opening Day early at Press on Monmouth in Newport. The eatery will open at 7 a.m. Monday and offer the following specials: $6 sausage biscuit and pint of beer, $8 biscuit and mimosa or $9 biscuit and Special Press Spicy Bloody Mary from 7-9 a.m.; $10 burger or sausage with peppers, bag of chips and a pint of beer from 9 a.m. to close. All draft beers will be available for $4 a pint.

When: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: 421 Monmouth St., Newport

Information: http://bit.ly/2ovFKqP

OTHER BARS AND RESTAURANTS CELEBRATING OPENING DAY

Opening Day at Arnold’s Bar & Grill

Details: The oldest saloon in Cincinnati is serving up one heck of a Reds Opening Day celebration once again. Arnold’s will open at 9 a.m. Monday to serve breakfast before the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. The bar will then tap 20 rare or highly sought-after beers throughout the day. Cincinnati Shakespeare Co.’s Jeremy Dubin and Justin McCombs will perform “Casey at the Bat” and “Who’s on First” onstage throughout the day. Todd Hepburn’s Music Company will play every possible baseball song from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Oh, and did we mention the Reds memorabilia giveaways all day? Employees will mark the bottoms of one out of every five random beer cups. If your cup is marked, you will win autographed baseball cards and game-used memorabilia from Pete Rose, Joey Votto, Ken Griffey Jr, Aroldis Chapman, Brandon Phillips, George Foster, Billy Hamilton, Jay Bruce, Adam Dunn and more current and former Reds. There will be more than 100 prizes in all.

When: Beginning 9 a.m. April 3

Where: 210 E. Eighth St., Downtown

Information: www.facebook.com/arnoldsbar

Opening Day Kegs ’N’ Eggs at Rhinegeist

Details: Rhinegeist has teamed with Nada to serve breakfast tacos for this year’s Opening Day festivities at the brewery. Specialty beermosas and cidermosas, along with Rhinegeist’s lineup of beers, also will be served. If the weather plays ball, Rhinegeist will open its rooftop patio for the season, too. Free shuttle service will be available from the brewery to the ballpark every 30 minutes. People are also welcome to stay at Rhinegeist and watch the game on a big-screen projection television.

When: Starting at 9 a.m. April 3

Where: 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Information: http://bit.ly/2mChNOK

The Season Opener at Taft’s Ale House

Details: Taft’s Ale House will celebrate Opening Day and its second anniversary on April 3. To mark both occasions, Taft’s is promising a day full of fun when doors open at 8 a.m. The brewery will release 1882: Opening Day Ale, a light brew with a lemony-citrus zing. The first 100 visitors to order the new beer will receive a free T-shirt. The bar will release Old Wooden Tooth, its bourbon-barreled Russian Imperial stout, once again that day as well. A photo booth on the brewery’s second floor will let visitors turn Instagram posts into actual photos, and there will be baseball-related giveaways throughout the day. Bonus: Taft’s sits along the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade route.

When: Beginning at 8 a.m. April 3

Where: 1429 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Information: http://bit.ly/2nYqINv

Opening Day at Braxton Brewing

Details: Braxton will have its Sparky Hoppy Wheat Ale and 1957 All-Star Ale on tap for Opening Day. As part of the festivities, you also will get to keep your commemorative glass and get a pour of either beer for $9.

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. April 3

Where: 27 W. Seventh St., Covington

Information: http://bit.ly/2o7Wic4

Opening Day Sausage Party at Krueger’s

Details: Krueger’s Tavern is serving an Opening Day special that includes a MadTree Rounding Third beer and hot dog for $10. Krueger’s also will give $50 gift cards to lucky winners throughout the day.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 3

Where: 1211 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

Information: http://bit.ly/2nodEy5

Opening Day at Moerlein Lager House

Details: Moerlein Lager House is a prime location for all Opening Day festivities. This year Moerlein's doors will open at 10 a.m. Monday with full food and drink services. A full lineup of Moerlein craft and guest beers will be on tap as well. The Tillers, with opening act Ricky Leighton, will play a free concert at the Lager House's event lawn adjacent to the restaurant from noon until 4 p.m. WCPO will broadcast live from the lawn and give away Reds-themed fans.

When: Beginning at 10 a.m. April 3

Where: 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, Downtown

Information: http://bit.ly/2nYEFer

Opening Day at the Phoenix

Details: Get an unlimited ballpark buffet, reserved VIP parade seating, beer and drink specials, music by DJ Toad and party favors. There also will be family entertainment that includes a magician and balloon artist.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 3

Where: 812 Race St., Downtown

Cost: $15-$35

Information: http://bit.ly/2mC8yhz

Opening Day at Lachey’s Bar

Details: Lachey’s is offering plenty of Opening Day drink specials, from $5 Reds Bombs to $20 beer buckets to cans of Rhinegeist Hustle and MadTree Rounding Third drafts. A DJ will spin music 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lachey's will show the game against the Phillies, with sound, on the bar's multiple HDTVs.

When: Starts at 10 a.m. April 3

Where: 56 E. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine

Information: http://bit.ly/2lUqmHu

Open-Air Piazza Bar at Via Vite on Fountain Square

Details: Patio season kicks off at Via Vite on Reds Opening Day with a new midday menu and drink specials. Come early and grab a good seat for the parade and other Opening Day festivities taking place on Fountain Square.

When: Beginning at 10 a.m. April 3

Where: 520 Vine St., Downtown

Information: http://bit.ly/2nPg4pz

Opening Day at Americano Burger Bar

Details: Enjoy Americano’s sidewalk patio and watch the parade on Reds Opening Day with drink specials that include $10 buckets of Miller Lite through the game.

When: Beginning at 10 a.m. April 3

Where: 545 Race St., Downtown

Information: http://bit.ly/2nPw7DV

Opening Day at Revolution Rotisserie & Bar

Details: Revolution Rotisserie offers prime parade watching along Race Street, with the added bonus of an outdoor patio and earlier hours than usual on Opening Day. The bar’s owners recommend arriving early to find parking and avoid rolling road closures before the parade begins at noon. There also will be drink specials and prize giveaways throughout the day.

When: Beginning at 11 a.m. April 3

Where: 1106 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Information: http://bit.ly/2nPjQiu

Opening Day at Igby’s

Details: There will be music by Simo from noon to 4 p.m., plus an Opening Day menu with brats and burgers. The Tito's girls will hand out swag and Tito's and lemonade, and sign up guests to win a pair of tickets to the Opening Day game. The ticket raffle will take place at 3:20 p.m. Monday, and the winner must be present.

When: Begins at noon April 3

Where: 122 E. Sixth St., Downtown

Information: http://bit.ly/2nPssGa

Opening Day at Twenty Mile Tavern

Details: Free hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, metts, brats, snacks and dips. Drink specials will include five beers for the price of four and $3 well drinks.

When: Beginning at 2 p.m. April 3

Where: 3221 W. State Route 22 3, Loveland

Information: http://bit.ly/2nYCwiL

Opening Day at Keystone Bar & Grill

Details: Drink specials will include $4 Budweiser Reds aluminum bottles.

When: Beginning at 11 a.m. April 3

Where: 313 Greenup St., Covington

Information: http://bit.ly/2nYwgrv