CINCINNATI -- Even in the age of electronic documents and e-signatures, the average U.S. employee prints about 10,000 sheets of paper per year and 40 percent of that ends up in the trash.

U.S. offices still use 12 trillion sheets of paper per year. Fueled by the use of paper in packaging, the demand for paper worldwide is expected to double before 2030.

These are the sorts of facts that led Josh Israel and Devin Serago to start Papr, a system designed to literally reduce paperwork -- or at least, physical paperwork.

Suppose someone emails you a document to sign. Instead of printing it out and signing it, you click a different icon, one that sends it to a special electronic tablet provided by Papr. Using that tablet, you can highlight parts of the document, sign it, and then send it back to whoever wanted the signature -- if they have a Papr tablet too.

