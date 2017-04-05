CINCINNATI -- The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati just can't get enough of the shark tank.

In fact, throwing contenders to the mercy of the sharks is becoming an annual tradition.

Potential candidates, do not fear. You can leave your swimming gear at home, because these sharks are human.

Last year, the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati announced two new grant funds to support innovative ideas for the Jewish community.

Its mission was to provide seed money for Jewish-themed ideas that would enhance community living and solve critical issues.

The Jewish Innovation Funds grants were awarded to five recipients who came up with some fresh, bold projects to unite and strengthen their community. The recipients made their presentations just like the contenders on the popular television show "Shark Tank."

This year, JFC is getting ready to do it again.

