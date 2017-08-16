CINCINNATI -- Tex-Mex restaurant Django Western Taco plans to open at its new Northside location at 4172 Hamilton Ave. on Aug. 22.

The chef-driven eatery has been closed since the end of June to prepare for its relocation from 4046 Hamilton Ave. Owner and chef Josh Campbell said the move was necessary to tighten operating expenses and position the restaurant for long-term success.

However, he said, it was an easy decision to stay in Northside.

"I really enjoy the area, and I want to be a part of this community," he said.

The new location will initially seat roughly 40 patrons, but Campbell plans to offer outside seating that will add around 30 more seats. Django will accept reservations.

The restaurant is in the process of getting its liquor license and will not offer alcoholic beverages initially. ("It's BYOB until we get our license," Campbell said.) However, there will be a selection of more upscale beverages such as cold-pressed juices, smoothies, nitrogen-infused green tea and coffee.

Django will continue to offer many of the menu items its customers have grown to love. Diners can expect to find favorites like fried chicken tacos, Django-style guacamole, queso chorizo and a number of vegetarian and vegan options.

WCPO Insiders can also discover the new lineup of tortas, including lamb belly and chilled shrimp, and find out why Django is destined to become a new after-midnight gathering place for Northside.