BELLEVUE, Ky. -- Bellevue, like many Greater Cincinnati communities, is in the midst of a real estate boom. If local organizers have anything to do with it, that trend will persist indefinitely.

In recent years, Bellevue’s once-sleepy main Fairfield Avenue has seen an influx of small businesses and new residents. Meanwhile, the last year alone brought a number of developments across the city.

In February, the city of Bellevue purchased an undeveloped parcel of land at Harbor Greene, adjacent to the Port of Bellevue, where current restaurant tenants include Joe’s Crab Shack, Subway, Burger King and Buckhead Grill.

Bellevue resident Kevin Wright -- who serves as board member for the city’s urban renewal agency and recently co-authored a highly touted regional planning guide -- will lead a series of public meetings to gather input for optimizing the newly purchased riverfront space.

"Our main goal is to connect Bellevue with our Northern Kentucky neighbors and create a space that’s accessible and valuable for all residents," Wright said.

Elsewhere, Covington-based Braxton Brewing Co. recently announced a second location at Bellevue’s Riverside Drive, long seen as a potential connector between the city’s commercial and residential districts.

Planners hope these changes will garner significant residential interest, and they’re working to promote Bellevue’s many benefits -- not the least of which being a small-town urban feel, walkability and fast access to the interstate and downtown -- while managing a potential influx in a way that’s beneficial to current and new residents alike.

"We’ve seen what last summer’s real estate market was like. I’m going to go out on a limb and say this year’s will be even better," said Bellevue council member Ryan Salzman. "I think this is the beginning of a trend, not just an anomalous year."

