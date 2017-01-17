Cloudy
HI: 60°
LO: 50°
HI: 48°
LO: 40°
HI: 53°
LO: 35°
The new hotel, at 201 E. Third St. at Newport on the Levee, opens Tuesday.
Linens in Newport's newest hotel Aloft are white with a punch of color. (Vickie Ashwill | WCPO contributor)
There's more to the story when you become an Insider. WCPO Insider brings you in-depth local coverage and access to national news with a subscription to the Washington Post. Your money supports an exceptional team of journalists committed to shining a light on important issues in our region. We’re building a community of people who care about quality journalism. On top of premium coverage you get exclusive access to handpicked events, and savings on things you love to do. Find out more here.
The check-in counter for Aloft is lit with colorful art. The art will be changed out throughout the year.
WXYZ is the bar at Aloft in Newport. General manager Kris Thomas said it will eventually have 75 to 100 Bourbons in stock. (Vickie Ashwill | WCPO contributor)
Art in all the rooms reflect Aloft's location in Newport. (Vickie Ashwill | WCPO contributor)
Kris Thomas, general manager for Aloft in Newport. (Vickie Ashwill | WCPO contributor)
The bathroom in one of Aloft's hotel rooms. (Vickie Ashwill | WCPO contributor)
Linens in Newport's newest hotel Aloft are white with a punch of color. (Vickie Ashwill | WCPO contributor)
One of the seating areas in the lobby/bar of Aloft. (Vickie Ashwill | WCPO contributor)
Linens in Newport's newest hotel Aloft are white with a punch of color. (Vickie Ashwill | WCPO contributor)
One of the seating areas in the lobby/bar of Aloft. (Vickie Ashwill | WCPO contributor)
WXYZ is the bar at Aloft in Newport. (Vickie Ashwill | WCPO contributor)
The bathroom in one of Aloft's hotel rooms. (Vickie Ashwill | WCPO contributor)