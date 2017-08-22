Ohio Senate overrides 6 Kasich budget vetoes, skips tax hike

Areal Flood Advisory issued August 22 at 4:55PM EDT expiring August 22 at 8:15PM EDT in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Areal Flood Advisory issued August 22 at 4:55PM EDT expiring August 22 at 8:15PM EDT in effect for: Adams, Scioto
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued August 22 at 3:32PM EDT expiring August 22 at 9:00PM EDT in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued August 22 at 12:39PM EDT expiring August 22 at 9:00PM EDT in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued August 22 at 12:39PM EDT expiring August 22 at 9:00PM EDT in effect for: Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Highland, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued August 22 at 12:39PM EDT expiring August 22 at 9:00PM EDT in effect for: Switzerland
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Senate has overridden six of Republican Gov. John Kasich’s budget vetoes while stopping short of reversing his decision to strike a tax hike proposal that the administration had called “unsustainable.”
Senators voted Tuesday to restore budget provisions giving legislators additional control over future Medicaid spending and imposing additional requirements on some program recipients.
They weren’t able to take up Kasich’s veto protecting Ohio’s Medicaid expansion under the federal Affordable Care Act, because the House didn’t act on it.
Senators delayed action on five House-approved veto overrides, perhaps indefinitely.
One would have restored a tax increase on health insurers aimed at helping counties and regional bus services. Anti-tax activist Grover Norquist wrote senators that his Washington-based Americans for Tax Reform would be “educating” constituents if they supported it.