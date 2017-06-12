Ohio Senate budget closes $1B gap, adds $6M for opioid crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Senate Republicans in Ohio said Monday that their version of the state budget closes a projected $1 billion gap while preserving essential services and pumping more money into fighting the opioid crisis.

Senate President Larry Obhof said the Senate was proud it “found a way to do more with less,” while acknowledging the causes of Ohio’s lagging revenues are still a bit of a mystery.

“Let me be clear: This budget is not pain-free,” the Medina Republican said. “Many government agencies, including the Senate, see substantial cuts compared to prior versions of the bill. We worked with everyone, from higher education to health care, in an effort to identify savings responsibly and with the least impact on our citizens.”

Finance Chairman Scott Oelslager, a North Canton Republican, said most savings were achieved through administrative streamlining and eliminating earmarks, with some program cuts also included.

Of 610 school districts, 535 will see their funding retained or increased under the Senate’s plan. The plan proposes cuts of less than 1 percent to most of the remaining districts, many of which are shrinking.

The proposal spends $176 million on fighting the epidemic of addiction and death caused by heroin and prescription painkillers. That’s $6 million more than the House plan, with some spending reprioritized.

GOP Sen. Gayle Manning, of North Ridgeville, said the Senate budget moves much of that spending out of the general fund into alternative sources, including federal dollars.

The Senate plan also includes: