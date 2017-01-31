VIDEO: Here's how similar (and different) Democrats, Republicans and third-party voters are

Everyone's got an opinion. Especially during an election season.
So we decided to do a little experiment: We invited 12 Democrats, 12 Republicans and 12 third-party voters to answer "yes" or "no" on several politically-charged questions. (Participants were between the ages of 18 and 34, also known as "millennials.")
Democrats dressed in blue. Republicans dressed in red. And third-party voters dressed in white.
Would they agree on anything? Check out how similar (and different) these three groups are in the video above.
Here are the results:
QUESTION 1: Should Muslims face extra immigration hurdles?
QUESTION 2: Should the wealthiest Americans have their taxes increased?
QUESTION 3: Would Donald Trump make a good president?
QUESTION 4: Would Mike Pence have been a better Republican nominee?
QUESTION 5: Are you worried this election could be rigged?
QUESTION 6: Is climate change real?
QUESTION 7: Would Hillary Clinton make a good president?
QUESTION 8: Would Bernie Sanders have been a better Democratic nominee?
CREDITS:
Video produced and edited by Maxim Alter.
Video shot by Phil Didion, Bruce Crippen and Emily Maxwell.
Special thanks to Anna Langlinais, Lisa Bernard-Kuhn, Meghan Wesley, Emmalee Reiser, Brian Niesz, Mike Canan, Mark Neikirk, Matthew Hackett, Northern Kentucky University and the Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement.