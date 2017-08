UNION TOWNSHIP (CLERMONT COUNTY), Ohio -- A new era will begin soon in the West Clermont School District.

The new West Clermont High School opens in just a few weeks.

The $102 million campus is almost ready, following the merger of Amelia and Glen Este high schools. It has a pool, a huge auditorium and state of the art technology, but also memories of the past.

"We don't want to just throw and Amelia and Glen Este away," Scott Spicher, the district communications coordinator said. "We want to make sure we honor those two great schools because those schools got us where we are today."

Calendars at the school are marked for next Friday, when the football team is scheduled to take the field for the first time in their new stadium.

"I'm looking forward to all the football games and the basketball games," senior Kathleen Hornstra said, "Everyone's going to be there and it's going to be huge."

The team has a new identity: the wolves. The student section will call themselves "the wolfpack."

With 2,400 students, West Clermont will be among the top five largest schools in the Tri-State.

"We were both rivals for a really long time ... Coming together, I think it's going to be a really good opportunity for everyone," Hornstra said.