Northern Kentucky University kicks off new school year with convocation

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. -- "Fueling the flame" has been Northern Kentucky University's mission for several years now as the school works to become bigger and better. That mission continues Friday with convocation and the start of a new school year.

First-year student Mina Zembrodt, who hopes to pursue video game design in the future, joins about 1,400 new faces on campus this school year.

Over the past year, NKU has seen plenty of positives from expanding with new construction and even making a first-time appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Earlier this year, the university saw a change in leadership as President Geoffrey Mearns left for Ball Statue University in Muncie, Indiana. The interim president said that hasn't slows the university's momentum.

"We may be in a presidential leadership transition period, (but) we are not in a pause or wait and see period. The core work that all of us engage in day to day continues uninterrupted," said Interim President Gerard St. Amand.

The 2017-18 school year also marks the final section of NKU's 2013-18 strategic plan, which focused on goals involving student success, community engagement and talent development. Those are all goals that Zembrodt said she can look forward to playing a part in as well.

"Not only will I be forever apart of this university's history, but that my presence here matters. It helps grow the NKU family," Zembrodt said.