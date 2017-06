CINCINNATI -- Police arrested a woman Thursday who they said tortured or cruelly abused a 4-month-old child earlier this week.

Jovanna Crooks 25, placed a belt around the infant's neck and forced her head into a pillow, police said in an affidavit.

Police have video evidence in the case, according to court records.

Crooks was charged with endangering children.

She was being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center pending arraignment.