What to expect on Day 3 of the Ray Tensing retrial

CINCINNATI -- At least two prosecution witnesses are expected to testify Monday in the murder retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing.

Jurors heard Tensing’s story of the July 19, 2015 fatal shooting of Sam DuBose Friday, the second day of testimony in Tensing’s retrial.

Officer Jimmy Pham, crime scene investigator for Cincinnati Police Department, is expected to take the stand Monday. Pham testified in the last trial; his testimony focused on pictures of Tensing at the hospital along with photos of his uniform. Pham also explained where officials recovered the shell casing and bullet in DuBose’s car.

Forensic video analyst Grant Fredericks is also expected to testify Monday. In Tensing’s first trial, Fredericks presented a frame-by-frame breakdown Tensing’s body-cam video.

Scot Haug, use of force expert, may also take the stand in the third day of testimony if time permits. In the first trial, Haug analyzed Tensing’s actions before, during and after the shooting and compared them to best practices.

Jurors heard Tensing’s first interview with police two days after the shooting on the second day of testimony.

In that interview, Tensing said DuBose mashed the accelerator, then his arm became "tangled behind the steering wheel." He told police he shot DuBose to "stop the threat.”

“I’m thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m getting dragged by this guy’s car. I don’t wanna die today,’” Tensing told police in the initial interview.

Testimony started Thursday and will continue this week.

