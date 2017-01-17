Unidentified man's body found at Symmes Township hotel

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a guest at the Red Roof Inn near the intersection at Fields-Ertel Road and Mason-Montgomery Road reported finding a man "passed out" in the hotel parking lot at 9:32 p.m. Monday.

The victim was an African-American man in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall with a thin build, shoulder-length black hair, brown eyes and a thin beard. Investigators are working to identify the man.

The Loveland-Symmes Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the individual to Bethesda North where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there is sufficient evidence to believe that this murder is drug related and that nobody else in the area is at risk. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Section at (513) 851-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.