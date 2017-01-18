Teen gets six years in prison for driving drunk, high in crash that killed her best friend

BATAVIA, Ohio -- A Warren County woman will spend six years in jail after she pleaded guilty to driving while impaired on the night she crashed her car and killed her best friend.

Autumn Noelle Neil, 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday to using drugs and drinking before the June 20, 2016 crash that claimed the life of 18-year-old Sydney Blevins, her passenger at the time of the crash.

Police said Neil, of Pleasant Plain, was driving her a 1998 Honda westbound on S.R. 131 when she went left of the center line. Troopers said Neil’s vehicle struck an eastbound 2007 Volkswagen operated by 18-year-old Liza Haehnle, of Milford.

Neil and Blevins were both transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by air care with serious injuries. Haehnle was transported to Bethesda North Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Blevins, of Blanchester, succumbed to her injuries on June 29, 2016, after spending three weeks on life support.