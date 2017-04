CINCINNATI -- One of the suspects in a Walnut Hills homicide has turned himself in, police said Tuesday.

Jamall Killings is facing charges of murder and felonious assault in the death of Jamie Urton March 24. Urton had hit Killings' 4-year-old child with his car before he was shot dead.

Killings turned himself in to Police District 5, according to an announcement from the department. He was being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Police released 911 calls last week that included recordings of a man apparently telling the boy that he had killed Urton.

"I killed him," a man states in the call. "He's dead, you hear me? He's dead. The dude that hit you with the car, I killed him."

In an interview the day the boy was released from the hospital, Killings claimed to not know what had happened to Urton. He said he left to get medical attention for the injured child.

"I apologize for your loss. I don't condone violence. I don't teach my kids violence,” Killings said then. “That should never have happened … an unfortunate situation, unfortunate event, but I hope we all can learn from this."

However, police said in court records that Killings short Urton.

Other 911 callers described seeing someone beating the driver before shooting him multiple times and leaving the man bloody in the street.

Police also have a warrant for another suspect in Urton's death, 25-year-old Deonte Baber. They have asked that anyone with information call the Criminal Investigation Section at 513-352-3542 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

