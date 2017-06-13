RECAP: Day 4 of Ray Tensing's retrial

Forensic video analyst Grant Fredericks will continue his testimony Tuesday in the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, transitioning from the moments before Tensing shot and killed motorist Sam DuBose to the shooting itself. Fredericks' testimony Monday was largely given to a point-by-point refutation of Tensing's claim that he shot DuBose because the latter, who had been stopped because of a missing license plate, accelerated and attempted to drive away while Tensing's arm was still inside the vehicle. Tensing said he fired the shot that killed DuBose because he had been dragged and feared for his life. Fredericks argued, as he had in Tensing's first trial, that the video clearly showed Tensing had not been dragged, nor had his arm been caught anywhere inside DuBose's car. He is expected to testify again Tuesday that Tensing fired his gun before DuBose's car moved and that therefore the former officer's self-defense claim is false. After Fredericks' testimony, use of force expert Officer Scott Haug and Warren County Police Chief Scott Hughes will take the stand to testify about police protocol and best practices in situations such as the one that led to DuBose's death. In the first trial, Officer Haug said Tensing should never have reached into DuBose's car, characterized his actions as irresponsible and "unjustified" and backed Fredericks' assertion that Tensing had not been dragged. Finally, Chief Hughes, who taught Tensing in a December 2014 class called Tactics and Traffic, will testify about the way officers are instructed to safely interact with vehicles. One of the biggest bullet points highlighted in his deposition during the first trial: "NEVER NEVER NEVER NEVER reach into a vehicle."

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz is the presiding judge in the retrial of Ray Tensing. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murder in the death of Sam DuBose, during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Tensing's lawyer, Stew Mathews, has said Tensing fired a single shot. This is the second trial. The first ended in a hung jury. 

CINCINNATI -- The prosecution's use of force experts testified Tuesday, the fourth day of the Ray Tensing murder retrial.

First, Scot Haug, a police chief from Idaho, testified and said Tensing was not justified in shooting Sam DuBose. Then, Scott Hughes -- police chief from Hamilton Township who taught Tensing in a stop and approach class -- testified.

Forensic video analyst Grant Fredericks continued his testimony Tuesday in the retrial of former UC officer, focusing on the moment Tensing shot and killed DuBose and the body camera that captured it.

