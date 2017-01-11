PD: 2 people shot in North Fairmount

CINCINNATI -- Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in the 1700 block of Carll Street Wednesday afternoon.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds, according to Cincinnati Police Department spokesman Steve Saunders. One victim showed up at Cincinnati Children's satellite office on Beekman Street and the other went to Good Samaritan Hospital.

The victim who went to Good Samaritan -- a male -- had a gunshot wound in the leg, Saunders said. The other victim was shot in the torso and suffered possible life-threatening injuries.

