CINCINNATI -- Police are investigating a homicide in the West End.

A man in his 20s was found dead of a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Elizabeth Street Friday morning, Cincinnati police spokesman Steve Saunders said. He was found slumped over the steering wheel of a car.

#BREAKING Homicide detectives investigating in an alley off Chestnut Street in the West End. Neighbors say there's a body in the alley @WCPO pic.twitter.com/bqZNVyD9G2 — Ally Kraemer (@AllyKraemer) January 13, 2017

