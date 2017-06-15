PD: Man dies in Bond Hill shooting

CINCINNATI -- A man has died after a shooting Wednesday night in Bond Hill.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jeremy Rohe was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 9:47 p.m. at the corner of Reading Road and California Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation by the Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Section at 513-352-3542 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or submit a tip at P3tips.com. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.