DAYTON, Ohio -- A 13-year-old boy who overdosed on heroin last week died Saturday, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Nathan Wylie was pronounced dead at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Saturday. His father, Robert Baker Wylie, 40, faces charges of drug possession and child endangering.

Dayton police responded to the 1000 block of South Broadway at about 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

The teen was unconscious when police arrived, according to a police report, and medics administered Narcan at the scene.

Robert Baker Wylie is being held at the Montgomery County Jail.

Dayton Daily News is a media partner of WCPO.