NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio -- A woman charged with aggravated murder claimed the victim tried to kill her, according to 911 calls released Sunday afternoon.

McKenzie S. Gray also is charged with drug trafficking and possession; North College Hill police said they found a large amount of material believed to be heroin at her home.

Officers initially responded to a report of a stabbing on Sundale Avenue near Clovernook Country Club late Saturday night.

"Were you stabbed? (pause) He's not answering," a female neighbor told a 911 operator.

The second time she asked, he apparently indicated he had been stabbed.

One officer found the victim outside, bleeding heavily from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit filed with Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Gray ran from another officer who arrived, the affidavit states.

That officer said he put Gray in his cruiser and asked her what happened; he said she replied: "I shot him!"

According to the woman who called 911, Gray yelled that the man was going to kill her.

"And my son said, 'Well run, you run away.' Well then we realized, the guy's not running, he can't move. That's all I can tell you."

Officers saw bundled money, a hydraulic kilo press, large amounts of a powdery substance believed to be heroin, grinders, scales and packaging material in Gray's home, the affidavit states.

The victim later died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police haven't released his name, as they're working to tell his family about his death.

Gray is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.