CINCINNATI -- A Cincinnati defense lawyer and radio legal analyst pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony drug charges stemming from a January 2016 traffic stop on Interstate 75 near Piqua.

State troopers stopped Lisa Wells, 38, of West Chester, on Jan. 25, 2016 and reported seeing pills on the front seat and assorted pills in her purse during a search.

Wells was indicted last year on four felony counts of possession of drugs identified as amphetamines and Oxycodone and pleaded not guilty.

The charges were dismissed late last year by county prosecutors, who reserved the right to resubmit the case.

As a result, Wells was indicted on four felony counts of possession of drugs and one misdemeanor of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination.

Wells pleaded not guilty Tuesday during arraignment in Miami County Common Pleas Court, according to WHIO-TV. Judge Christopher Gee set a pretrial hearing for Jan. 31 and approved Wells' continued release on her own recognizance.

She has served as a guest and legal analyst on WLW Radio.

