LEBANON, Ohio -- A judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to eight years in prison for shooting a relative at his home last fall.

Thomas Delong, 30, pleaded guilty to felonious assault and a firearm specification.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Delong got into a fight with the relative Sept. 27, 2016. The two were at Delong's home on Balsam Wood Lane.

Fornshell said Delong shot a rifle three times, hitting his relative twice.

The victim suffered injuries to his arm and groin that left lasting damage, Fornshell said: His left arm was amputated at the elbow, his spleen was removed, part of his pancreas was removed, along with injuries to his genitals.

The victim got a firearm from the garage but didn't shoot, Fornshell said.

Judge Donald E. Oda II issued the eight-year prison sentence.