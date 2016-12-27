ISP: Drunken driver rear-ended tractor, seriously hurting operator

OSGOOD, Ind. -- State troopers arrested a man who they said tested at three times the legal limit for alcohol after he rear-ended a tractor Monday.

Richard Campos, 41, of Milan, was driving westbound on State Road 350 in Ripley County at about 1:45 p.m. when his 2001 Buick Lesabre hit a 1958 Ford tractor drive by 65-year-old Hubert Brown of Harrison, Ohio, according to Indiana State Police.

Brown was thrown from the tractor and suffered serious life-threatening injuries, troopers said. He was driven to Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville before being transferred to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Campos was not injured in the crash, troopers said. He submitted to a portable breath test for alcohol and tested .26 BAC. He was then driven to Margaret Mary hospital for a bleed test and arrested.

Troopers charged Campos with operating a vehicle while intoxicated while endangering another person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated while causing serious bodily injury.

He was being held in the Ripley County Jail pending an initial court appearance.