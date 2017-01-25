FOP president criticizes Bengals CB Adam Jones for profanity-filled tirade against officer

CINCINNATI – The head of the police union called Bengals cornerback Adam Jones' profanity-filled tirade against the officer who arrested him "sad" and "hurtful."

"You are a (expletive). I hope you die tomorrow," Jones lashed out at Sgt. Jarrod Cotton during Jones' almost 20-minute rant in the back of Cotton's cruiser.

Cruiser cam video of Jones' Jan. 3 tirade was released this week.

"It's very difficult thing to hear when somebody hopes that you die and they hope that you die because of the job you do," said Sgt. Daniel Hils, FOP President.

"It's sad and it was hurtful the things he was saying - using vulgarity, using racial insults."

Watch the video below (WARNING! Contains vulgar language):

Hils said Cotton showed "exceptional" restraint. The officer never raised his voice or spoke disparagingly to Jones on camera.

"I think his restraint was exceptional. I think it's very routine," Hils said.

Jones, 33, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business Jan. 3 after he pushed and poked a security guard in the eye at the Millenium Hotel downtown, according to court records. Jones refused to enter a police cruiser by pulling away, kicking and head-butting as he was being arrested, the records show.

Jones' attorneys posted an apology on Facebook Monday saying Jones was "deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language."

"The least that somebody should do is apologize for saying something like that," Hils said.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirmed to WCPO that Jones will begin alcohol and anger management treatment Wednesday.

Deters has until mid-February to decide if he will pursue the charges against Jones.