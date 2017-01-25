FOP president criticizes Bengals CB Adam Jones for profanity-filled tirade against officer

Jones, 33, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business Jan. 3 after he pushed and poked a security guard in the eye at the Millenium Hotel downtown, according to court records. Jones refused to enter a police cruiser by pulling away, kicking and head-butting as he was being arrested, the records show.
Jones' attorneys posted an apology on Facebook Monday saying Jones was "deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language."
"The least that somebody should do is apologize for saying something like that," Hils said.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirmed to WCPO that Jones will begin alcohol and anger management treatment Wednesday.
Deters has until mid-February to decide if he will pursue the charges against Jones.