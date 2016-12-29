Crime Stoppers needs help identifying suspects who racked up $2,500 on stolen credit cards

WCPO Staff
9:44 AM, Dec 29, 2016

Police are seeking information on these suspects, who they say used stolen credit cards to buy more than $2,500 in gift cards from a Walgreens in Corryville in October.

Cincinnati Police Department
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police are seeking information on these suspects, who they say used stolen credit cards to buy more than $2,500 in gift cards from a Walgreens in Corryville in October.

Cincinnati Police Department
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police are seeking information on these suspects, who they say used stolen credit cards to buy more than $2,500 in gift cards from a Walgreens in Corryville in October.

Cincinnati Police Department
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police are seeking information on these suspects, who they say used stolen credit cards to buy more than $2,500 in gift cards from a Walgreens in Corryville in October.

Cincinnati Police Department
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police are seeking information on these suspects, who they say used stolen credit cards to buy more than $2,500 in gift cards from a Walgreens in Corryville in October.

Cincinnati Police Department
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police are seeking information on these suspects, who they say used stolen credit cards to buy more than $2,500 in gift cards from a Walgreens in Corryville in October.

Cincinnati Police Department
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CINCINNATI -- Do you know these people? Crime Stoppers needs help identifying the two men and two women caught on surveillance footage, who they say racked up $2,500 in purchases on stolen credit cards in October.

A local woman's wallet was stolen from her purse while she was eating at a restaurant in Over-the-Rhine around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Within half an hour of the wallet's theft, the Cincinnati Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit says the subjects in the pictures used the victim’s credit cards to purchase more than $2,500 in gift cards at the Walgreens store located at 3 West Corry St. in Corryville. They say the two male subjects in the photos may frequent the Over-the-Rhine area.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video