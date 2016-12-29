Crime Stoppers needs help identifying suspects who racked up $2,500 on stolen credit cards

CINCINNATI -- Do you know these people? Crime Stoppers needs help identifying the two men and two women caught on surveillance footage, who they say racked up $2,500 in purchases on stolen credit cards in October.

A local woman's wallet was stolen from her purse while she was eating at a restaurant in Over-the-Rhine around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Within half an hour of the wallet's theft, the Cincinnati Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit says the subjects in the pictures used the victim’s credit cards to purchase more than $2,500 in gift cards at the Walgreens store located at 3 West Corry St. in Corryville. They say the two male subjects in the photos may frequent the Over-the-Rhine area.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.