Chaz Gillilan subject of Ohio Blue Alert, suspected of shooting Newcomerstown police officer

A statewide manhunt was underway Tuesday for two men suspected of shooting an officer in east-central Ohio.

The shooting happened at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in Newcomerstown, a village in Tuscarawas County. The officer was investigating a possible meth lab, according to the New Philadelphia Times Reporter.

Newcomerstown police didn't have an update on the officer's condition. He was shot in the chest and arm and was wearing his vest at the time, according to the Times Reporter.

Ohio officials issued a statewide "Blue Alert" for the shooters.

Chaz Gillilan, 28, is considered a suspect, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. He is 5 feet 11 inches, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on face and neck.

Gillilan should be considered armed and dangerous, the attorney general's office said.

Officials didn't have a name or description of the other man.

One of them was wearing a red sweatshirt, and the other was wearing a lime green shirt. One was in a tactical vest. They are armed with a shotgun and handguns, the attorney general's office said.

They're believed to be in a black Geo Tracker. It has very dark tinted windows and no license plates, the attorney general's office said.

Anyone who sees Gillilan or the vehicle should immediately call 911.