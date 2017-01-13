Butler County authorities seize pounds of cocaine, marijuana

FAIRFIELD, Ohio -- Authorities arrested a man who they said trafficked drugs and seized several pounds of cocaine and marijuana.

Butler County law enforcement officers, working with the DEA, arrested 30-year-old Julio Cesar Ledesma-Sanchez Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Richard Jones announced.

Julio Cesar Ledesma-Sanchez

When deputies attempted to pull over Ledesma-Sanchez on State Route 4 near Mulhauser Road, he ditched the still-moving car and ran, according to Jones. The vehicle rolled about 100 feet with two young children inside, and deputies caught Ledesma-Sanchez after a short chase.

The children were unharmed and released to a family member, Jones said.

A related search warrant executed in Hamilton County turned up more than 2 pounds of cocaine, 12 pounds of marijuana and $9,000 in cash, according to Jones.

Jones said that Ledesma-Sanchez entered the country illegally and has been deported two times before.

Ledesma-Sanchez was charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, failure to comply with order or signal, two counts of child endangering and resisting arrest. He was being held in the Butler County Jail.