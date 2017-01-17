Body found behind Panorama Apartments in Westwood

WCPO Staff
2:50 PM, Jan 17, 2017
The Panorama Apartments on Montana Avenue

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati police are investigating a death in Westwood after a body was found at a hillside apartment complex.

The body was in a wooded area behind a pool at the Panorama Apartments, near Montana Avenue and Interstate 74, police spokeswoman Tiffaney Hardy said.

The department's Homicide Unit is investigating, Hardy said.

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.

