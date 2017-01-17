Body found behind Panorama Apartments in Westwood

Cloudy
The Panorama Apartments on Montana Avenue
CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati police are investigating a death in Westwood after a body was found at a hillside apartment complex.
The body was in a wooded area behind a pool at the Panorama Apartments, near Montana Avenue and Interstate 74, police spokeswoman Tiffaney Hardy said.
The department's Homicide Unit is investigating, Hardy said.
WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.