3 men injured in separate overnight shootings in Northside, Winton Hills

CINCINNATI -- Several shootings kept Cincinnati police busy late into the overnight hours on Wednesday. At least three victims were shot, yet none of their injuries were life-threatening.

A man was shot once in the thigh while sitting inside his car on Hamilton Avenue near Spring Lawn Avenue in Northside around 8:30 p.m. Police have not made an arrest.

Then police responded to the 4800 block of Winneste Avenue where they transported two male victims in their 20s to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Lt. David Schofield with the CPD said they think the shooting happened at 69th Street and Fairpark Avenue in Carthage. No suspects have been identified.

Police records show they have recovered more than 1,060 guns in 2016, which is just shy of the 2015 record.